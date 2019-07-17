ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS/CITY OF BAUDETTE, MN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The City of Baudette, Minnesota, will receive sealed Bids for the “Baudette Parking Lot 2019” project until 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the office of City Clerk, City Hall, 106 W. Main Street, Baudette, MN 56623-0548, at which time all Bids will be publicly opened, and read aloud.

The Project involves approximate quantities:

2266 Square Yards Remove Bituminous Pavement, 2855 Cubic Yards Common Excavation (EV), 1904 Cubic Yards Select Granular Borrow Modified (CV), 2955 Square Yards Geotextile Fabric Type V, 1372 Tons Aggregate Base Class 5, 184 Linear Feet 12” RC Pipe Sewer Design 3006 G Class III, 32 Linear Feet 15” RC Pipe Sewer Design 3006 G Class III, 9 Each Construct Drainage Structure, 50 Square Yards 4” Concrete Sidewalk, 664 Linear Feet Concrete Curb & Gutter, 6 Each Furnish and Install Sign Panel, 1 Lump Sum Pavement Marking, 95 Square Yards 6” Concrete Driveway Pavement and related restoration.

All Bids must be in accordance with Bidding Documents prepared by:

Freeberg & Grund, Inc.

321 Beltrami Ave. NW, Ste. A

Bemidji MN 56601

(218) 759-9218

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $60.00 by inputting Quest project #6437687 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents may be obtained from the Engineer at the address stipulated above upon a non-refundable payment of $90.00 for each 11×17 set.

Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total Bid price must accompany each Bid.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond guaranteeing faithful performance and payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the Contract.

The City of Baudette is an equal opportunity employer.

The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all Bids as they deem to be in its best interest.

No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of forty-five (45) days after the date fixed for opening Bids.

July 9, 2019

Tina Rennemo, City Clerk/Treasurer

Publish July 17, 24, 2019