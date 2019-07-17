PROBATE/ESTATE OF BRUCE MERIT HANSON

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 39-PR-19-129

In Re: ESTATE OF

Bruce Merit Hanson

DECEDENT

NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Mark Hanson, whose address is 1230 Co. Rd 1 SW, Baudette, MN 56623 to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated June 28, 2019

Courtney Hanert, Registrar

Pamela Shaw, Court Administrator

Alan B. FIsh, P.A.

MN# 0238120

102 2nd Avenue Northwest

Roseau, MN 56751

Telephone: (218) 463-2088

Facsimile: (218) 463-2099

e-mail: alanfish@alanbfishpa.com

Publish July 17, 24, 2019