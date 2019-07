Invitation to Bid

The City of Williams Minnesota is seeking bids to remodel the bathroom in the Williams Fire Hall located at 220 Main Street in Williams Minnesota. For more information please contact the Williams City Clerk’s Office at 218-783-3271 Monday thru Thursday, 8am to 2pm. Bids will be accepted until August 8th, 2019 at 2pm. The City of Williams reserves the right to reject any and all bids.