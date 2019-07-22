Lake of the Woods (MN) COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS JULY 1, 2019

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

JULY 1, 2019

PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in special session on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Cody Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof, and Cody Hasbargen. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Attorney Jim Austad, Human Resource Director Savanna Slick and Woody Fiala.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

PUBLIC WORKS/COUNTY ENGINEER-Chair Cody Hasbargen noted that the proposed engineering contact was unable to attend the meeting until 10:00 a.m., therefore asked the attendees if there were any questions. Discussion was had regarding the Engineer position and construction and maintenance projects.

RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 8:20 a.m. and reconvened as follows at 9:40 a.m. with Commissioner Ed Arnesen also in attendance.

PUBLIC WORKS CONT-Commissioners Jon Waibel and Ed Arnesen, and Interim Assistant Engineer Boyd Johnson gave an update on the applicants for the Engineering projects and that Ross Eberle from Interstate Engineering, Inc. would be attending the meeting at 10:00 a.m. to review a proposed contract with the County for Construction and Plant Engineering to help in the interim of the recruiting process for a County Engineer. They further discussed an additional contract for a Maintenance Engineer.

AMEND AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to amend the agenda to add the Clementson Park and purchase of picnic tables. Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of 4 picnic tables for the Clementson Park at the price of approximately $670 per table with the funding as follows: $900 received in contributions by the Baudette Rotary and the remainder up to $2,000 from the County Park account.

PUBLIC WORKS CONT.Construction Project Engineer/Plant Engineer Ross Eberle, Senior Project Engineer – Interstate Engineering attended the meeting and reviewed a proposed contract for Construction Project Engineer and Plant Engineer with Lake of the Woods County in the interim of finding a County Engineer. District Engineer Lou Tasa reviewed the contract and explained what the state would be requiring. Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Nordlof and carried unanimously, pending approval of the County Attorney and the State Engineer; to approve the Agreement for Engineering Services with Interstate Engineering, Inc., Ross Eberle, for the Construction Project Engineer/Plant Engineer in the interim of finding a County Engineer.

Maintenance Project Engineer Lou Tasa discussed with the County Board the state requirements for the Maintenance Project Engineer. A Committee meeting of Commissioners: Ed Arnesen and Jon Waibel, Attorney James Austad, Interim County Engineer Boyd Johnson and Human Resources Savanna Slick was going meet with Brian Grund, Freeburg and Grund Engineering.

RECESS The meeting was called to recess at 10:30 a.m. and reconvened at 10:35 a.m. as follows:

CLOSED SESSION- LITIGATION Motion was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting and open the closed session at 10:36 a.m. pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, subd.3b. (Pending or threatened litigation involving appointment of County Engineer.) Members present: Commissioners Ed Arnesen, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel and Joe Grund. Others present were: County Auditor /Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, County Attorney, James Austad and Human Resources Director Savanna Slick.

Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to close the closed session and open the regular meeting at 11:00 a.m.

PUBLIC WORKS CONT. Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to have Chair Cody Hasbargen to sign a separation agreement with Public Works Director, Tim Erickson.

RECESS With no further business before the board, Chairman Cody Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 11:05 a.m.

Attest: July 9, 2019

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Cody Hasbargen

Publish July 24, 2019