Driver in fatal Baudette crash charged with vehicular homicide

The driver of a pickup that crossed the center line and struck a vehicle Monday evening near Baudette, resulting in the death of 42-year-old Cynthia McDougall, has been charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:48 p.m. on July 22 on Highway 172 north of Baudette.

Kyle Alexander Neumiller, 23, whose address is listed as Isle, Minnesota but had been residing in Baudette, was driving north in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when he veered into the other lane of traffic and collided with a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Cynthia Anne McDougall of Baudette.

Neumiller received minor injuries while McDougall was severely injured and died at the scene.

According to the Statement of Probable Cause, Lake of the Woods County Sergeant Brad Abbey and Deputy Russell Platz responded to the accident. Minnesota State Troopers Sylvia Maurstad and Tyler Lenz arrived at the scene at about 7:00 p.m., and went to CHI LakeWood Health Center to interview Neumiller while Deputy Platz drafted a search warrant for a blood draw of Neumiller.

The complaint says Neumiller failed some of the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests but also provided a Preliminary Breath Test, which indicated no alcohol use.

Neumiller admitted to having been texting with his girlfriend before and after the accident and also said he had been using his cell phone to listen to music while he was driving. Neumiller claimed he had been feeling dizzy and lightheaded throughout the day and prior to the accident and stated he did not remember much about the crash.

A search warrant was signed by Judge Charles H. LeDuc and the blood draw took place at about 9:00 p.m.

Deputy Platz was aware of Neumiller’s history of using inhalants (huffing). He informed other officers that huffing cannot generally be tested for in standard probationary drug tests. Neumiller denied any past or current use of aerosol cans to get intoxicated. He is currently on parole and is regulary asked to provide urine samples to ensure he is maintaining his sobriety.

On Tuesday afternoon, July 23, the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office, aided by Trooper Nick Robertson and a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on Neumiller’s vehicle. Officers retrieved drug paraphernalia and multiple aerosol cans from the pickup, including a can of “Duster,” as well as recent receipts for purchases of “Duster” from a local hardware store.

Neumiller has been charged with two counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide, one indicating he “did cause the death of a human being not constituting murder or manslaughter as a result of operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner,” and the other stating he “did cause the death of a human being not constituting murder or manslaughter as a result of operating a motor vehicle in a negligent manner while knowingly under the influence of a hazardous substance.”

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.