Ruby Jean Torgerson, 62

A Memorial Service for Ruby Jean Torgerson of Roseau, MN will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ruby Jean Torgerson passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 22, 2019, at the Warroad Senior Living Center. She was 82.

Ruby Jean was born on September 13, 1936, to John and Clara (Winzenried) Torgerson in Roseau County, MN. She grew up in the Roseau area and attended school in Roseau. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Rose Lutheran Church. Ruby Jean moved to California when she was in her early twenties and lived there for a short period of time. She then moved back to Minnesota. In addition to living in Roseau, she lived on the Iron Range for several years, returning to Roseau in 1976.

Ruby Jean provided daycare for many years until she went to work at Polaris. She retired from Polaris at the age of 62. While working there she also cared for her aging parents, a calling she continued after her retirement.

Ruby Jean was an animal lover and an amazing cook. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino, playing solitaire, and working on puzzles. She loved to travel when the opportunity presented itself. But, her most favorite thing in life was visiting with people, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Stuart) Rice of Roseau, Rebekah (Maylin) Starren of Roseau, Susannah (Terry) Brateng of Roseau, Steven (Jerri) Puttbrese of Greenbush, MN, Melissah (Alan) Lundeen of Karlstad, MN and Tabithah (Donald) Carlson of Ham Lake, MN; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings Jackie (William) Forbister, Samuel Torgerson, Sally Torgerson; and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Torgerson; sister, Joan Ball; brother, Robert Torgerson; and grandson, Steven Puttbrese Jr.