Richard Hendrickson, 83, of East Grand Forks, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Richard Norman Hendrickson was born January 1, 1936 in Higdem Township to the late Oscar and Josephine (Dudinsky). He attended rural school and worked as a master bricklayer. He worked for various construction companies and general contractors before starting his own business Hendrickson Fireplace Brick and Stone Contracting. Richard was a hard worker who took great pride in his bricklaying craft and strove for perfection. He was tough but fair, quiet with a quick wit and many enjoyed his sense of humor. He enjoyed playing cards at VFW.

He is survived by his son Chris Hendrickson of Kansas City, KS; sisters Millie (Harold) Swatlowski of Grand Forks, and Anna Mae (Fred) Walters of Topeka, KS; grandson Elijah Holtzclaw; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Josephine Hendrickson, brothers Joe and John Hendrickson, and sisters Judy Hendrickson, and Eleanor Ginter.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd Street NW, East Grand Forks, MN, 56721.

Visitation: 1 hour prior to service at the church

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN

