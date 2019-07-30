DOES GREATER GRAND FORKS NEED A SOUTHEND BRIDGE? By Editor | July 30, 2019 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tata’s Gym Jam Boot Camp pushes people past their limits July 26, 2019 | No Comments » High Speed Polk County Chase that started in EGF ends in arrest July 25, 2019 | No Comments » Area honors those with ALS at Walk/Run event July 25, 2019 | 1 Comment » Driver in fatal Baudette crash charged with vehicular homicide July 25, 2019 | No Comments » East Grand Forks Man Facing Felony Charges After Dumpster Diving July 23, 2019 | No Comments »