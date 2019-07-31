Greenbush Middle River (MN) School Board Proceedings

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

REGULAR MEETING

June 17, 2019

7:30 PM (Greenbush)

1. Call to Order at 7:35 P.M.

2. Roll Call

2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Allison Harder, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt. Carrie Jo Howard Absent

2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Amie Westberg

OTHER ATTENDEES: Cooky Kujava, Jina Lund, Kara Nelson, Janita McLean, Emily McLean, Max Utter, John Novacek, Ryan Hlucny, Olivia Brazier, Aubre Berg, Ray Tarala, Robert Truscinski, Barney Tarala, Brett Dallager, Brady Kilen, Blake Dallager, Jon Peterson, Cathy Schenkey, Mary Anderson, Josh Kern, Tara Kern, Jeramy Swenson, Brian Burkel, Mary Stauffenecker, Ryan Bergeron

3. Listening Session

4. Approval of Agenda

4. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the June 17th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting as amended.

5. Minutes

5. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of May 29th, 2019.

5. 2. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of May 20th, 2019.

5. 3. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of May 14th, 2019.

6. Business Services

6. 1. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #36228 through check #36313 for a total of $157,867.48 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated May 7th, 2019 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted.

6. 2. Treasurer’s Report

7. Reports

7. 1. Listening Session – No one addressed any items at Listening Session

7. 2. Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics Program

Current and prior students explained Robotics Core Values; GMR Robotics Team reaching out into community to expand horizons; Season highlights

Representatives of GMR Robotics Team express Gratitude and thanks to Supt. Tom Jerome

7. 5A. Deb Aune Email

Will need Principal Schultz’s input to explain contents of email.

Topic will be added to July’s Agenda

7. 5B. Thank You Card from GMR Softball for support extended to program

8. Communications

8. 1. Superintendent

8. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment

• As of May 16th, 2019: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 286

• Enrollment in , May 2018 K-12 : 318

8. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds

• Gym floor removal will begin week of May 27th

• Gym floor installation scheduled to begin approximately week of June 3rd

• Sidewalk replacement and installation to begin approximately week of June 3rd

• Dust Collection System in the wood shop GMR High School to be installed during the summer prior to start of the 2019 – 2020 school year.

8. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report

• As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis.

• Budget consists of 6 fund balances:

o 01 General Fund

o 02 Food Service

o 04 Community Services

o 07 Debt Redemption

o 08 Scholarships

o 09 Student Activities

• *see attached

8. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District call for Milk and Bread Bids

• Annually the Greenbush Middle River School District for Bread and Milk Bids

• Bids will be reviewed and approved during the July Board Meeting.

8. 1. e. Projected 2019 – 2020 Budget

• *see attached documents

8. 1. f. Badger Greenbush Middle River Clay Busters

8. 1. g. Badger Greenbush Middle River Golfers compete at 2019 MSHSL State Golf Tournament.

8. 1. h. Greenbush Middle River School District Staffing

• Mr. Flattum has submitted his letter of resignation, effectively terminating his leave request.

• Mr. Stromlund has submitted resignation due to accepting position in town he resides in.

• Recommendation is to not replace Mr. Stromlund

• Recommendation is to not replace Mrs. Flattum

• Principal Schultz has created a schedule in which Mrs. Novacek will assume responsibility for providing instrumental and vocal music instruction.

8. 1. i. Dust Collection System

• Dust Collection system is recommended for implementation in wood shop classroom.

• LTFM Funding will be utilized as needed to cover expense of equipment and installation.

• *see attached document

8. 1. j. Greenbush Middle River Staffing

• Mr. Chad Stromlund has submitted a resignation has he has accepted a teaching position at school district which he resides in.

• Mrs. Novacek has requested consideration to continue employment as .50 FTE Music instructor teaching music to elementary students.

8. 1. k. GMR EA request to modify GMR approved work calendar

8. 1. l. GASB 84

*see attached document

8. 1. m. Legal update as it relates to Marshall County petitioners

8. 1.n. Update on Supt. Search

MSBA Recommends interviewing one (1) candidate. Invitation to interview has been extended to Larry Guggisberg.

9. Principal Report

9. 1. Principal Schultz

10. Proposed Resolutions June 17th, 2019

10. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the resignation of Mr. Chad Stromlund, Science Teacher.

10. 2. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the bid as submitted by Dvergsten/LaBine for installation of Dust Collection System.

10. 3. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the resignation of Mr. Nick Flattum, Music Teacher.

10. 3a. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC to advertise for a full time Music Teacher.

10. 4. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Allison Harder, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 call for bids for milk and bread to be purchased during the 2019 – 2020 academic year.10. 5. WHEREAS, Minnesota Session Laws 2019, 1st Special Session, CH. 11, Art. 1, Sec. 5 Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) Statement No. 84 will require changes in the accounting for student activity funds and school boards has determined that school boards must take charge of and control all student activities of the teachers and children of the public schools in the district and that all money received or expended for extracurricular activities shall be recorded in the same manner as other revenues and expenditures of the district;

A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 directs the district’s administration to implement the requirements of Minnesota Session laws 2019,1st Special Session, CH. 11, Art. 1, Sec. 5 GASB Statement No. 84.

10. 6. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the projected 2019 – 2020 budget as presented.

10. 7. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s).

Anonymous GMR School FCCLA $35.00

Anonymous GMR School FCCLA $100.00

Kaitlynn Wilson GMR School FCCLA $10.00

Dr. Arlys Graff Trust GMR School (Lighting project) $35,932.28

Anonymous GMR School District $10,000.00

Anonymous GMR School Library $3,000.00

11. Adjournment

Motion: Kurt Stenberg

Second: Allison Harder

12. Communications

• Regular School Board Meeting – July 15th 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

SPECIAL MEETING

June 14, 2019

7:00 AM (Greenbush )

1. Call to Order at 7:07 A.M.

2. Roll Call

2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Allison Harder, Laurie Stromsodt

2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome

Gary Lee from MSBA via Skype

OTHER ATTENDEES: Cathy Schenkey

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the special agenda of the June 14th, 2019 Special Board Meeting as presented. 4. Minnesota School Board Association presentation of applicants for Greenbush Middle River School District Superintendent position as well as interview process.

5. Board discussion regarding applicants and details of interview process.

6. Possible Resolutions for June 14th, 2019 Special Board Meeting as a result of of discussions related to 4.0 and 5.0.

6. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Joe Melby and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of extend an invitation to interview Applicant A. for Interim Superintendent position. Applicant A is Larry Guggisberg.

7. Adjournment

Motion: Laurie Stromsodt

Second: Carrie Jo Howard

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

SPECIAL MEETING

June 18, 2019

6:30 PM (Greenbush)

1. Call to Order at 6:32 P.M.

2. Roll Call

2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Allison Harder, Laurie Stromsodt. Carrie Jo Howard absent

2. 2. Administration: None Present

OTHER ATTENDEES: Laure Stenberg, Jeramy Swenson, Russ Anderson

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the special agenda of the June 18th, 2019 Special Board Meeting as presented.

4. Interview of candidate for superintendent position and deliberation.4. 1. 6:35 Candidate 1 : Larry Guggisberg

4. 2. 7:05 Deliberation / possible action to offer the position, determine parameters for negotiations

5. Possible Resolutions for June 18th, 2019 Special Board Meeting regarding possible action on hiring of the interim Superintendent.

5. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt and UC that BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of GMR School District 2683 offer Larry Guggisberg the .60 position of Superintendent of GMR School.

6. Adjournment

Motion: Joe Melby

Second: Kurt Stenberg

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

SPECIAL MEETING

June 19, 2019

7:00 PM (Greenbush)

1. Call to Order at 7:01 P.M.

2. Roll Call

2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Allison Harder. Carrie Jo Howard, Laurie Stromsodt, Absent.

2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the special agenda of the June 18th, 2019 Special Board Meeting as presented.

4. Update on negotiations and discussion on possible action related to hiring of interim Superintendent. Board Chair Kilen and Brandon Kuznia meet with Mr. Guggisberg and offered him the job with a salary of $75,000.00. Mr. Guggisberg is interested and wants to meet with GMR Administration. He would like to work through School Administrative Services and be hired on a contract basis through this service. Hiring Mr. Guggisberg through this service would eliminate any benefit costs and payroll tax cost to the GMR School District.

5. Possible Resolutions for June 19th, 2019 Special Board Meeting regarding possible action on hiring of the interim Superintendent.

6. Adjournment

Motion: Allison Harder

Second: Brandon Kuznia

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

SPECIAL MEETING

June 24, 2019

7:00 PM (Greenbush)

1. Call to Order at 7:04 P.M.

2. Roll Call

2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard, Kurt Stenberg, Allison Harder, Laurie Stromsodt. Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Absent

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the special agenda of the June 24th, 2019 Special Board Meeting as presented.

4. Update on negotiations and discussion on possible action related to hiring of interim Superintendent.

5. Possible Resolutions for June 24th, 2019 Special Board Meeting regarding possible action on hiring of the interim Superintendent.

5. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the GMR School District, enter into a contract with School Administrative Services to fulfill our Superintendent position for the 2019 – 2020 fiscal school year (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020).

6. Adjournment

Motion: Brandon Kuznia

Second: Allison Harder

(July 31, 2019)