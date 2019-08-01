Jerry Solom of Wannaska, 73

A Memorial Service for Jerry Solom of Wannaska, MN will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Lutheran Church in Wannaska, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN from 5-7 PM with a prayer service at 7.

Jerry passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 73.

Jerry Michael Solom, the son of Inez (Sorteberg) and Helmer Solom was born on August 24, 1945 in Thief River Falls, MN. He was raised in Greenbush, Wannaska and Roseau. He graduated from Roseau High School in 1963 and attended Bemidji State for two years. Jerry married his high-school sweetheart, Marion (Hagen), on August 27, 1966.

The happy couple moved to LaPorte, IN for a year and later Los Angeles, CA where they lived for nine years. There Jerry attended A&P mechanic school and worked as an airplane mechanic. They moved back to Wannaska in 1976, the place where they wanted to raise their family as it was Jerry’s favorite place growing up.

A third generation blacksmith and welder, he was also a boat-builder, sailor, adventurer, author and reluctant public speaker. He operated Solom Machine Shop since 1976, fixing and fabricating just about anything made of metal. He had a saying, “Steel is real.”

Jerry was a dream chaser and fulfilled his dream by spending seven years building a 38-foot steel sailboat from scratch and sailing it to Norway in 2000. He and Marion spent eight summers traveling around Europe (Norway, Scotland, Ireland, England, Spain and Portugal.) He and his son sailed back to the States in 2008. He appreciated the willingness of many crew members throughout the years.

Jerry enjoyed time with his family, especially being around his grandkids. He would get on the floor and play with the babies, read with the kids, and encourage them to follow their interests. When Jerry wasn’t on his own adventures he was often reading about the adventures of others. He always had a book or two that he was reading.

Jerry passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, remembering happy memories on July 23, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Marion, children: Terry (Riki) Solanen of Minneapolis, Sara (John) Bouchard of Dodge City, KS, Mary (Bruce) Droogsma of Delano MN and Erin (Brad) Bulger of Grand Forks, ND, grandchildren Mallori, Maria, Darin, Blaine, Britta, Kiah, Corinne and Deacon, sisters Arlette Solom, Nancy (Ed) Broten, Deaun Solom, Carmen Solom and brother Steve (Kelly) Solom, aunts Eleanor Stanford, Ardell Snare, Nina (Duane) Austin, Carol Dallum and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Luke.