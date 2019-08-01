LeRoy V. “Lee” Sabatine, 70

LeRoy V. “Lee” Sabatine passed away peacefully on July 24th, 2019 at Edinboro Manor. Lee was the son of the late Leroy J. Sabatine and Jean (Biletnikoff) Sabatine. He was born on October 6, 1948.

Lee graduated from Strong Vincent high school and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After his service he made a home in Baudette, Minnesota where he raised his family and owned a hardware store. He enjoyed the fishing and hunting in the area. He attended pyrotechnics school and would supervise the annual fireworks display on the 4th of July.

Lee is survived by sons Mario (Nicole) Sabatine, Adam (Lisa) Sabatine; grandchildren Landon, Annika, Amora, Anthony, Mason and Adrianna; brother Alexander (Debbie) Sabatine; sisters, Beverly (Tony) DiSanti, Elizabeth (Ted) Davis, Albina (David) Cadwallader, Roberta Sabatine and fiancé Mark Turner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a special friend Denise.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Paul and Felix.

Friends are invited to visiting on Saturday, August 10th, from 3 pm until the time of a service at 6 pm at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Veterans Miracle Center , 1573 West 39th Street, Erie, PA 16509. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com