Curtis Wiskow, 89, of rural Strathcona, MN, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN.

Curtis Marshall Wiskow was born September 15, 1929 in Huss Township, Roseau County near Strathcona, Minnesota to Marshall and Viona (Paulsen) Wiskow. He grew up there and attended country school across the road from his home through the eighth grade. He lived in the county all his life except for two years spent in the Army (1952-1954) which included a tour of duty in the Artillery in West Germany. He was proud of his service to his country.

At the age of 23 years Curtis was drafted into the U.S. Army on February 15, 1952. Before Curtis left for the Army he gave Aloyce Iverson a set of rings and told her” put one on-I’ll put the other one on when I get home.” Curtis received over 700 letters from Aloyce before he returned home. On June 28, 1954 at the Lanistad Church near Gatzke, he put the second ring on her left hand.

They began farming on the farm they purchased from the late Carl Smebak in Poplar Grove Township, Roseau County. Later they purchased land from Arne Bornstein, Andrew Kvale and William Kruse which enabled them in 1961 to move closer to a main road for winter transportation. Their farming operation included dairy and beef cattle, hogs, grain, gravel hauling and for a hobby, donkeys. He was a member of the Klondike Lutheran Church, however after Klondike closed he attended Poplar Grove and United Free for several years. Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Charter Member and past officer of the Northland Threshing Bee. After the passing of his wife, Aloyce, he sold the farm to his good friend Jim “Butch” Gust, Jr. but continued to live on the farm. He had a daily routine in which he would check on Butch’s cattle making sure there were no issues with water, feed or fences. For years you could see him traveling around the countryside in “Big Red” checking on his friends and neighbors in the local farm community. Curtis remained a farmer to the end.

He is survived by his brother, Melroy (Avis), brother-in-law Orlen Eidsmoe, Sister-in-law Hilda Wiskow; nieces and nephews; Val Bernat, Jr., Shelda (Bill) Dolan, JoMar Bernat, Carla (Dean) Carlson, Kirby (Roberta) Eidsmoe, Nancy (Don) Kinslow, Grant (Gail) Eidsmoe, Earl Wiskow, Angie (Rodney) Truscinski, John (Sue) Wiskow, Roger (Helene) Wiskow, Danny (Calyn) Wiskow, Russ (RoseEllen) Iverson, SoAnn (Mark) Jenson, Mark (Linda) Iverson, Jim (Cheryl) Iverson, Jeff (Kathy) Iverson, John Iverson and several other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Aloyce; sisters Lenay, Morella and Gertie and brother Roger “Pete,” nephew David and nieces Carol and Lisa.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, July 30 in United Free Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor David Niemela, officiating. Organist was Rachel Green and special vocal music was provided by Jody Kirkeide, Howard Hodne and Arlene Jenson. The Readers were Nancy Kinslow and Jeff Iverson. Pallbearers were Earl, Roger and Dan Wiskow, JoMarr Bernat, Grant and Kirby Eidsmoe and Russ Iverson. Honorary Pallbearers were all of Curt’s Nieces and Nephews and the Members of the Northland Threshing Bee. The Military Honors were accorded by the Roseau Memorial Honor Guard.

Burial was in Klondike Cemetery, rural Strathcona, MN. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.