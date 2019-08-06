City of Warroad (MN) Notice of Sale

Notice of Sale

The City of Warroad

will be accepting sealed bids on the following property:

1995 Buick Lesabre 1992 Chevy Corsica

VIN # Ending 2424 VIN # Ending 1377

2000 Chevy Cobalt 1999 Kia Sportage

VIN # Ending 0523 VIN # Ending 1432

Sealed bid will be accepted until close of business on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019. Bids will be opened and reviewed, and will be awarded to the highest bidder at the City Council meeting on Monday, August 26th at 5:15 pm. Minimum bid for all vehicles is $150 unless otherwise stated.

All vehicles are sold “as-is” with no warranty, and can be seen by contacting the Warroad Police Department at 386-2053. The successful bidder is responsible to license and title the vehicle as required, and to pay any applicable sales tax .

PAYMENT FOR VEHICLES MUST BE MADE IN FULL at the City Office, and vehicles must be removed from the premises by August 30, 2019.

The City reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.