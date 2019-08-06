Mona T. (Hooper) Beyer was born November 10th, 1931 in Pitt Minnesota to Milton & Ruth (Larson) Hooper. The family moved to Baudette when she was 8 years old. Mona attended Baudette School where she was a basketball cheerleader, playing half-court basketball and enjoyed skating.

In 1949, she married Duane Hildebrandt. Together they had seven children; Ronald, Linda, Bobby, Deanna, Janie, Paul & Cece.

Mona worked outside of the home at times but was mostly a homemaker taking care of the children. She also taught Sunday School for many years at the Wabanica Church.

In 1974, she married Wally Beyer. Together the had David. While Dave was in high school, they took in a foster child, Tracy Nelson who lived with them until graduation.

Mona enjoyed traveling and her and Wally took many trips to visit family and friends. Mona was a fantastic cook and loved having people over to feed them! She loved having a big garden and canning the vegetables. She also loved flowers, planting many every year!

Mona was always on the go! She never missed an event or community function.

In her later years, she enjoyed the simple things in life like having coffee at Northlake Café, where she even had her “own” chair!

Mona had the kindest soul and was loved by all. It didn’t matter who you were, she treated you like family. Most of all, Mona loved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an adoring, loving grandma.

Mona is survived by her husband Wally Beyer, sister Bonnie Grund, children; Ron (Carol) Hildebrandt, Linda Roberts, Deanna (Dave) Meurer of Seabrook Texas, Janie Bodine, Paul (Sheree) Hildebrandt of St. George Utah, Cece (Steve) Johnson, Dave (Krista) Beyer, grandchildren; Bobby Roberts, Jennifer Ziobrowski, Chuck Hildebrandt, Christine Arndt, Tommy Banitt, Brent Hildebrandt, Missy Morrow, Josee Hildebrandt, Savanna Slick, Andrea Johnson, Bronte Smith, Kayd Hildebrandt, Peyton Beyer, Annie Beyer and many great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Milton & Ruth Hooper, sister Velma Warlick, brother Wayne Hooper, son Bobby Hildebrandt, son-in-laws Bob Roberts & Bo Bodine.

God bless the memory of Mona T. Beyer.

Funeral services 2 PM Wednesday, August 7th at First Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation one hour prior with interment at Elm Park Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuenralhome.com