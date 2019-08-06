Victor E. Kaml, 71, of Greenbush, MN, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Sanford Health of Fargo, ND.

Victor Elmer Kaml was born on February 8, 1948 in Thief River Falls, MN to Victor and Miranda (Dvergsten) Kaml.

Victor was an active farmer from 1965 until 1990, when he put his land in CRP. In 2000, he then began renting out his land. He first started farming in 1965 when he bought a parcel of land with his brother, Vernon. Victor later bought Vernon’s share and while he was at war (1969), his mom bought the farm he lives on now.

Victor enlisted in the US Navy – Construction Battalion in 7/28/68. He served in Vietnam from March 1969 – March 1970, as an E4 steel worker/maintenance (not on front line) in the Northern part of South Vietnam (Da Nang to the DMZ “demilitarized zone”), close to the South China Sea. He served on the coast, much cooler there than in the Jungle, his hottest experience was 111 degrees.

Victor chose to enlist in the Navy because he wanted to go into something he knew, welding primarily. The Army could not guarantee that position but the Navy could.

When Victor returned from Vietnam he joined the Army National Guard, because there were no Navy branches close to Roseau County. He originally was part of the mechanized infantry in Crookston and Thief River Falls, and then became a part of the engineer unit (built bridges, etc.) in Roseau and then International Falls. Victor retired from the military in 1994 after 25 years and 11 months.

He married Catherine Ann Paetznick on November 18, 1972 in Middle River, MN. They made their home in Greenbush, MN and raised their family in the Lutheran faith.

Victor also worked for several employers (besides farming and the military) including Polaris, Arctic (as a foreman), John Deere Implement, American Crystal Sugar (18 years – 14 years as a foreman), Marvin Windows and Doors, Northwest Concrete, built stoves for Central Boiler, several years at Kukowski Seed and for Gerald Didrikson. Victor obtained his vocational welding degree. He also took some supervisor leadership classes.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his four children: Colleen Kukowski, Grand Forks, ND, Mary (Dana) Olson, Hallock, MN, Scott (Mary Anenson) Kaml, Greenbush, MN, Victor Kaml, Warren, MN; and his brother, Verlyn (Julie) Kaml, Greenbush, MN. Grandchildren: Jazemen, Christina, Savanah and Johnathon Kukowski, Jordan Helgoe, Brady Olson and Great Grandson: August and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, Victor and Miranda (Dvergsten) Kaml, brother Vernon Kaml, his sister Lois Mae Berge and three infant grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, August 5 at 10:00 AM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Ken Bowman, officiating. Linda Sovde was the organist and special music was provided by Joe, Ryan & Robert Hlucny. Pallbearers were Mark Foldesi, Kyle Gustafson, Doug Hlucny, Derrick Gust, Gary and Orlan Dvergsten. Military Honors were accorded by Moen-Zimek American Legion Post 88 of Greenbush.

Burial was in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Greenbush. Arrangements with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.