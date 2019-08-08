Agassiz Insurance and Realty celebrates 50 years in business

In 1968, the Greenbush Agency, Inc. was formed. Incorporating officers were I.S. Folland, K.B. Trangsrud, and Rod Langaas. Under the management of Rodney Langaas, the insurance agency continued to grow and expand its services. In the mid 70’s, Real Estate Brokerage became part of the Greenbush Agency. This vital service was added to serve area customers.

Through the late 70’s and earlier 80’s, Greenbush Agency continued its growth and expansion.

In 1983, Lake of the Woods Agency, Inc., was incorporated for the purpose of Real Estate and Insurance Sales. Later that year, the insurance portion of the business was purchased by Greenbush Agency, Inc., and an office in Roseau was opened soon after to better serve the area customers. With offices now in Greenbush, Warroad and Roseau, this expansion made insurance and real estate available throughout the county.

In 1997, both Agencies made a name change. Greenbush Agency, Inc., and Lake of the Woods Agency, Inc., changed their DBA’s to Agassiz Insurance Group and Agassiz Realty. This would clarify the affiliation and identify more closely all three of the locations in Greenbush, Roseau and Warroad.

Agassiz Insurance and Realty has always strived to adapt and evolve to be able to provide products and service to its area customers and meet their ever-changing needs.

The main reason any business can survive and succeed for over six decades is its staff and their dedication to their customers.

On the evening of June 27, clients gathered for a meal at the Greenbush Community Center. Drawings were held with the following winners: Weber grill – Gerald and Donna Graff; 55-inch TV – Ernie and Linda Gieseke; Fire pit – Ron and Shelah Jacobson; Orca cooler – Mark and Catherine Hagen.

