SUNDAY FIRE DESTROYS BUILDING IN BAUDETTE

The Baudette Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire on Sunday in east Baudette. A 911 call was received at 11:52 a.m. The department arrived on the scene just six minutes later at 11:58 a.m. to find the north bay of the structure totally engulfed in flames with substantial flames in the center of the building.

The building, owned by Tim and Deb Perusse, was used for personal use and storage, including several collector vehicles. The building was home to Baudette Transfer in the past.

The fire department did assist in removing some of those vehicles upon arrival, avoiding substantal damage, but others were lost in the fire, in addition to a collection of antiques and other items. The building was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to neighboring buildings. Baudette Fire Chief Brad Levassuer said the fire was contained within an hour to prevent damage to neighboring structures but the deparment held the scene until approximately 7 p.m. until the state fire investigator arrived at the scene.

The fire was not suspicious in nature and was considered accidental.

The Williams Fire Department was called to assist and Lake of the Woods Ambulance and Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

“I want to extend a thank you to Lake of the Woods Foods, which sent over water and gatorade for those fighting the blaze and assisting at the scene,” Levasseur added