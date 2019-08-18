Badger (MN) School District #676 Board of Trustees Proceedings

Minutes of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, July 8, 2019, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room.

1. Call to Order at 7:31 P.M.

1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson

1. 2. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt

1. 3. Department Managers Absent: Jarod Magnusson

2. Visitors Present: Gretchen Lee and Alan Truscinski

• Alan Truscinski attended on behalf of the First Robotics Team 3750. He indicated the 1960 furnace in the robotics area needed to be replaced and wanted to remove the walls around it to create an open area.

• Allan offered to donate his time to complete the project.

• Allan provided a few heater options with prices.

-Hot Dog LP heater $900-$1,200

-7,500 BTU down-flow furnace 80% efficiency that will require

the current chimney $1,000-$1,200

-PVC Vented System with 90% efficiency $1,250-$1,550

-Would like financial assistance to paint the floor

-Board Member Swenson offered to donate copper/pipes and

made the recommendation to go with the 90% efficient PVC

vented system

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the July 8th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended.

4. Minutes

4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the June 10th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Swenson.

4. 2. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve the minutes of the June 13th, 2019 Special Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger.

4. 3. Recommended motion: Member Rhen moved to approve the minutes of the June 17th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Christianson.

5. Consent Agenda

5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Christianson to approve the payment of bills check # 59452 through check # 59516 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated July 4, 2019 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Hauger.

5. 2. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Hauger to approve the payment of Student Activity bills check # 4969 through check # 4973 as listed. Motion seconded by Member Christianson.

6. Communications

6. 1. Superintendent

6. 1. a. Building and Grounds

• Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan

• Request for Bids for Snow Removal

• Furnace replacement for First Robotics in the Bus Garage

• Statutory /Recommended Changes in the MSBA Policy Services June 2019 Newsletter

• MSBA Summer Seminar in Brooklyn Park August 4th-5th

• MDE and MASA Back to School Conference in Brooklyn Park August 6th-7th

• Long-term Elementary Substitute positions have been posted

6. 1. b. Badger School District Budget To Actual Expenditure Report

As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis.

• Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

o 01 General Fund

o 02 Food Service

o 04 Community Services

o 08 Scholarships

• *see attached

6. 1. c. Minnesota School Boards Association

• Badger School District currently is a member of the Minnesota School Boards Association

• Dues are required annually

• MSBA assists the Badger School District on a variety of issues such as policy development, negotiations, human resources, advice based on legal precedent, legislative lobbying

• *see attached

6. 1. d. Minnesota Rural Education Association

• Badger School District currently is a member of the Minnesota Rural Education Association

• MREA serves as an advocate for rural school districts at the State and Local levels

• Dues are required annually

• MREA lobbies the state legislature as well as maintaining communication with the Department of Education

• *see attached

6. 1. e. Badger School District Financial Audit

• Brady Martz will conduct Financial Audit of Badger School District

• Audit will take place on site August 14th and 15th

6. 1. f. Bread, Milk and Food Bids

• Annually the Badger School District calls for Bread, Milk and Food bids for the upcoming academic year.

• Bids will be reviewed and selection of vendor is anticipated during the August Board meeting.

6. 1. g. FCCLA National Convention

• Convention occurred in Anaheim, CA.

• Badger FCCLA Advisors: Gretchen Lee and Lorraine Kukowski

• Update to be provided at board meeting

• Over 8,700 FCCLA students were in attendance

• Ada Lee and Amelia Wilt received Gold for their video

7. Reports

7. 1. Accept Cash Report through June 30th, 2019 subject to audit.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C.

7. 2. Accept Badger School District Budget Fourth Quarter report subject to audit.

Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Christianson. U.C.

8. Old Business

9. New Business

9. 1. Advertise for Bread, Milk and Food Bids.

Motion _________________________

Second _________________________

Member Swenson made a motion to amend the motion to advertise for Bread, Milk, and Food Bids. Motion Second by Member Hauger.

Member Swenson made a motion to advertise for Break, Milk, Food, and Snow Removal Bids. Motion Second by Member Hauger. U.C.

9. 2. Approve Badger School District 2019 – 2020 membership renewal in the Minnesota School Boards Association.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C.

9. 3. Approve 2019 – 2020 Badger School District membership renewal in the Minnesota Rural Education Association.

Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Swenson. U.C.

9. 4. The following resolution was moved by Member Hauger and

seconded by Member Rhen:

RESOLUTION REGARDING BOARD CONTROL

OF EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES

WHEREAS, Laws 2019, First Special Session, chapter 11, article 1, section 5 requires changes in the accounting for student activity funds and provides that school boards must take charge of and control all student activities of the public schools in the district, that all money received or expended for extracurricular activities shall be recorded in the same manner as other revenues and expenditure of the district and that the district must reserve revenue raised for extracurricular activities and must spend that revenue only for extracurricular activities;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Independent School District No. 676 Badger Independent Schools directs the district’s administration to implement the requirements of Laws 2019, First Special Session, chapter 11, article 1, section 5.

The vote on adoption of the

Resolution was as follows:

Aye: Carol Rhen, Jim Christianson, Jeramy Swenson. Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane

Nay: None

Absent: Cari Dostal

Whereupon, said Resolution was

declared duly adopted.

By: Jamie Isane

Board Chair

By: Cari Dostal

Board Clerk

9. 5. Motion by Member Hauger and seconded by Member Rhen to approve Kevin Ricke the Superintendent of Badger School District 676 as the Official with Authority to use the External User Access Recertification System.

U.C.

9. 6. Badger School Board approve the Master Contract for certified staff as presented for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C.

9. 7. Approve the Student meal prices for the 2019 – 2020 academic year as currently exist.

Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Swenson. U.C.

9.8.

9. 9. Set Truth in Taxation meeting date (Initial Meeting) for Monday, December 9th at 7:30 in Badger School FACS Room.

Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Hauger. U.C.

Member Rhen made a motion to give the First Robotics Team and Alan Truscinski permission to remove the wall in the First Robotics/Bus Garage area. Member Hauger Second the motion. U.C.

10. Adjourn

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 9:53 p.m. U.C.

Upcoming Dates:

Regular School Board Meeting – August 12, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

Minutes of Special Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, beginning at 7:00 AM in the FACS Room.

1. Call to Order at 7:07 A.M. / Pledge of Allegiance

1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger

1. 2. Administration: Kevin Ricke and Shena Brandt

1. 3. Supervisor: Jarod Magnusson

2. Approval of Agenda

2. 1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the July 31st, 2019 Special Board Meeting as presented.

3. Communications

3. 1. Superintendent

3. 1. a. Long Term Facility Maintenance Plan Annual Approval

• LTFM 10-year plan must be approved annually

• Plan may be adjusted or modified as needed

• Funds carry over from one year to the next

• Approximately 25% local levy and the other 75% is state share of equalized revenue

3. 1. b. Approval of re-tubing the newer Burnham boiler and replacing a tube in the older boiler

• 90 tubes need to be replaced in the Burnham boiler

• Quote for materials and labor is approximately $19,860 provided by Burnn Boiler

• Work would take 1 week and finished before the middle of September

• No bid required as under $100,000. Member Hauger stated he thinks the school would benefit from another quote. Jarod Magnusson indicated there aren’t many companies around that do this type of work and it’s getting too close to the end of the school year to get quotes.

3. 1. c. Long-Term Substitute for Third Grade Position

• Andrea Hogenson has applied and verbally accepted the position of third grade long-term substitute.

• The board is being asked to approve her employment

4. Proposed Motions for July 31st, 2019 Special Board Meeting as a result of discussions related to 3.1a, 3.1b, and 3.1c.

4. 1. Approval of the Fiscal Year 2021 Application for Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen to approve the Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan. U.C.

4. 2. Approval of the repair of the boiler.

Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. U.C.

4. 3. Badger School Board approves the hiring of Andrea Hogenson as the Third Grade Long-Term Substitute Teacher effective August 26th through November 1st, 2019 (subject to change).

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C.

5. Adjourn

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 7:37 a.m. U.C.

Upcoming Date:

Regular School Board Meeting – August 12, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(August 21, 2019)