SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JULY 23, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY (MN) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JULY 23, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Jack Swanson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Kristy Kjos, Martie Monsrud, Sue Grafstrom, Karla Langaas, Terry Kveen, Laura Dempsey-Kveen, Tim Kveen, Layn Kveen, Norm Kveen, and Mitch Magnusson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Social Services Director Karla Langaas requested adding the authorization to hire a Social Worker Supervisor, and to advertise to hire a Social Worker to Department Reports. Auditor Monsrud requested adding a Petition to alter the boundaries of the unorganized north and south portions of Jadis Township, and a tax-forfeited property in the City of Strathcona to be listed as non-conservation land to County Board Items. The Board approved the amended Agenda.

COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Auditor Monsrud reminded the Board that the Roseau County Fair Parade is this afternoon. Coordinator Pelowski noted that there is a Wage Committee meeting today.

APPROVE BILLS

The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $1,260,122.53

DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Kveen Family and Mitch Magnusson

The Kveen family met with the Board to discuss their family farm and to request Board support in their efforts to keep their land. The DNR and the Roseau River Watershed Board (RRWD) want to purchase their land for the Roseau Lake Bottom Flood Control Project. If successful, their 1300 acres of farmland, which is currently being farmed by Mitch Magnusson, would be reduced to only 80 acres. They stated that they have requested an environmental study on the project from the RRWD, but to their knowledge, a study has not been completed. Norm Kveen owns an additional 400 acres of land that will also be a part of this Project and he stated that he doesn’t want to sell either. Commissioner Swanson thanked them for providing this information to the Board; however, he also informed them that the County does not have direct jurisdiction over this project.

CONSENT AGENDA

The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the July 9, 2019, Board Proceedings; approved the Authorization to Advertise for the Roseau River Watershed Board opening; approved the payroll change for the Veterans Service Officer; approved the re-appointment of Colleen Lorenson to the Social Services Board; and approved the payroll change for the Assessor.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Social Services

Authorization to Hire – Social Work Supervisor

Social Services Director Karla Langaas requested the Board authorize the internal hire of Carrie Rath for the position of Social Work Supervisor. Following discussion, the Board approved the hire of Carrie Rath, at a Grade 10, Step B wage, effective August 12, 2019.

Authorization to Advertise for Hire – Social Worker

Social Services Director Karla Langaas requested the Board authorize an Advertisement to Hire a Social Worker to fill Carrie Rath’s previous position. The Board authorized advertising to hire a Social Worker.

COUNTY BOARD ITEMS

Petition to alter the boundaries of Unorganized North and South portions of Jadis Township

Auditor Monsrud received a petition from the residents of the North and South Unorganized portions of Jadis Township to alter the boundaries by combining the two areas. A date and time for a public hearing must be set and a notice of public hearing must be provided at least 30 days prior to the hearing. The Board approved setting a public hearing date of August 27, 2019, 8:40 a.m., to take public comment concerning the proposed combination of the North and South Unorganized portions of Jadis Township.

Tax-Forfeited Land in the City of Strathcona

Auditor Monsrud requested the Board classify the tax-forfeited land in the City of Strathcona as non-conservation land. After discussion, the Board approved designating the tax-forfeited land in the City of Strathcona as non-conservation land.

Commissioner Committee Reports (June 25 – July 9, 2019)

Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Social Services Board; Highway Committee; Safety Committee; Roseau River Watershed Board; Courthouse Utilization Employee Meeting; Natural Resources Joint Powers Board; Fair Board Dinner.

Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Social Services Board; Highway Committee; Safety Committee; Courthouse Utilization Employee Meeting.

Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Domestic Violence Advisory Committee; Lawsuit Mediation; Roseau School Board; Social Services Board; Highway Committee; Safety Committee; Northwest Minnesota Housing and Redevelopment Authority; Association of Minnesota Counties Cannabis Committee.

Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Social Services Board; Highway Committee; Natural Resources Joint Powers Board; Fair Board Dinner.

Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Quin County Board; Social Services Board; Highway Committee; Two Rivers Watershed Board; Courthouse Utilization Employee Meeting; Fair Board Dinner.

Unfinished Business

HSEM Director Sue Grafstrom discussed with the Board the Disaster Declaration for the flooding of roads this spring. She has been working on gathering information and submitting it to the State. Due to the Presidential Declaration, Roseau County is eligible for Federal reimbursement of County funds expended to repair the damaged areas.

Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the meeting at 10:10 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

(August 21, 2019)