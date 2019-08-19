Betty Nordling, 95, of East Grand Forks, MN, formerly of Alvarado, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Betty Jane Pilgren was born on December 11, 1923 in Warren, MN, the daughter of Carl and Esther (Holm) Pilgren. She was raised in Alvarado and graduated from Alvarado High School. Betty attended North Star College and received her Normal Training. She taught country school for one year. On June 29, 1946, Betty married Lloyd Nordling. They made their home in Alvarado where she was a stay at home mom for many years. She made sure her boys had fresh baked rolls everyday. Betty later sold Avon and worked at the University of North Dakota in several different positions until she retired. In 1997, they moved to Park Rapids, MN and in 2005, they moved to Fargo, ND. In October of 2009, they moved to East Grand Forks. Lloyd died on February 18, 2010.

She was an active member of the New Hope Lutheran Church and it’s ladies organizations.

Betty was an avid baker. She loved kneading dough and making lefsa. Betty would open her door when baking so the other residents could smell the wonderful aroma of baked goods and she was always willing to share with the residents of her building over a cup of coffee.

Family was very important to Betty. She loved the time that she got to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to mourn her passing are a son, Peter (Diane) Nordling of Fargo, ND, daughters-in-law, Deanna Nordling of Fargo, ND and Sharon Bubb of Alvarado, MN; grandchildren, Meredith, Amy, Shauna, Chad, Livia, Adam and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Riley, Jacob, Ingrid, Ella, Charlie, Lauren, Aiden, Zoey, Ethan, Nick, Lexi, Mayah and Payton and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; two sons, Keith and John and sisters, Vandella Pilgren and Dorris Collins and brother-in-law, Milton Collins.

SERVICE: 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Alvarado, MN.

VISITATION: One hour before services.

INTERMENT: Oaklawn Cemetery, Alvarado, MN

MEMORIALS PREFERRED TO: New Hope Lutheran Church or Oaklawn Cemetery

Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN.