Carol Etta Carlson 83, of Karlstad, MN passed away on August 16, 2019 at the Karlstad Healthcare Center. Carol was born in Karlstad, Minnesota on September 19, 1935, to Alvin and Bertha (Strand) Turnwall. She attended and graduated from Karlstad High School. After high school she enrolled in nurse’s training for a short period of time before becoming a stewardess for North Central Airlines based in Chicago. Carol and Robert (Bob) Carlson were united in marriage on February 20, 1956. Bob and Carol made their home in Karlstad and began creating their family.

Carol loved children and always had a house full of little ones running around. She was a huge advocate and support for Bob and their children. Carol had a gift of welcoming family and friends in her home. She had an artistic eye for decorating and was an exceptional cook, entertaining throughout the years. Bob and Carol traveled all over the world with State Farm, forming many lifelong friendships. Carol especially enjoyed life at the cabin in Detroit lakes. Carol and Bob would often laugh at how one carload of family and friends would leave the cabin and another carload was just a few hours from arriving. She knew how to entertain! Carol was active in the First Lutheran Church serving as a Sunday School teacher, Confirmation teacher, and Ladies Aid. She also served as an EMT for two years and was a member of the Karlstad Lions. Carol loved her God, her husband, her children, her family, and friends … her community.

Carol is survived by her husband Bob of 63 years; children, Todd (Patti) Carlson, Etta (Jerry) Souder, Christopher Carlson, Richard Carlson, and Elizabeth Carlson; siblings: Dean Turnwall, Elaine (Dr. Ralph) Pumaren, Faye (Reverend David) Aaker, Gregory Turnwall, and Hollis (Carolyn) Turnwall; grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Michael, Kelsey, Gabrielle, and Tara Jo; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughters Sonja and Kim.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, from 5 to 7pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm at the First Lutheran Church in Karlstad. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am also at the church. Burial will be at the Karlstad Cemetery following the service. Arrangements by Dennis Funeral Home of Walker, Minnesota.