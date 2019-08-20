Wayne E. Goschen, 79

Wayne E. Goschen, age 79 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Wayne Edward Goschen was born on February 18, 1940 in Crookston, MN the son of Theodore and Vivian (Falgren) Goschen. Wayne grew up in East Grand Forks where he attended school and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1958. Following his high school graduation, he attended the University of North Dakota and also the North Dakota State School of Science. He worked for Orville Dallum in Construction. On May 25, 1962 he was united in marriage to Alice Bestland at Bygland Lutheran Church. He worked for Bridgeman Creamery in sales and also delivered product for 37 years before retiring in 2003. After retiring he worked for Wald Farms, Spray Advantage, True North and Dahl Funeral Home.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Goschen of East grand Forks, MN; children, Kris (Greg) Roufs of East Grand Forks, MN, Ron (Val) Goschen of Montgomery, MN and Kari (Donavan) Wald of East Grand Forks, MN; 4 grandchildren, Erika and Andrew Roufs and Natalie and Gina Wald all of East Grand Forks, MN and 1 brother, Todd (Cherry) Goschen of Fargo, ND. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Gayle Litzenberger.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour Prior Funeral Service on Thursday in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Interment: Bygland Lutheran Cemetery

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN