Deloris Lorenson, 87, of Thief River Falls, formerly of Strathcona & Greenbush, MN, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Greenleaf Senior Living Center of Thief River Falls.

Deloris Lorenson was born Deloris Mae Jackson, the daughter of Henry C., and Annie (Rasmussen) Jackson, on February 10, 1932 in Greenbush, MN. She graduated from Crookston High School and then attended Nursing School.

Deloris married Randall Wayne Lorenson on January 24, 1953 in Greenbush. He died on August 11, 2005. She farmed with her husband and she worked for the U.S. Census Bureau and the Turkey Plant in Thief River Falls. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church and a past president of Grace Ladies Aid, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She served as church Treasurer for many years. She was a member of the Strathcona Women’s Garden Club.

Deloris enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidering, baking, reading, gardening and growing flowers.

She is survived by her 9 children—Vicky Lorenson of Strathcona, MN, RaeAnn (Dennis) Wahl of Greenbush, Roger (Ardys) Lorenson of Greenbush, LaMarr (Gwen) Lorenson of Greenbush, Douglas (Noreen) Lorenson of Strathcona, Danny (Debbie) Lorenson of Wannaska, Pamela (Chuck) Ullman of Salol, MN, Merrilee (Peter) Guzman of Grand Forks, ND & Marlo (Theresa) Lorenson of Strathcona.

19 Grandchildren and 28 Great-grandchildren.

Sister—Betty Bentow of Aberdeen, WA, Sisters in law—Lynn Jackson of Fosston, MN and Clarice Jackson of Aberdeen, WA.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Parents, Brothers—Alvin and Ronald, Grandson—Donovan Lorenson, Brother-in-law—Jim Bentow.

Funeral Service were held on Saturday, August 17 at 11 AM in Grace Evangelical Church of Strathcona with Pastor Curtis R. Johnson, officiating.

Music was provided by Nancy Johnson, Pastor Robert Ludwig, Jim Gjovik and Nick Lorenson. Pallbearers were Jeremy Wahl, Dustin, Ryan, Adam and Anthony Lorenson, Daydra Bauman, Zachary Ullman, John & Michael Guzman.

Burial was in the Lorenson Family Cemetery at Strathcona. Arrangements with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.