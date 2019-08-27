Evelyn Mortenson, 90, of Hallock, Minnesota, passed away at Kittson

Memorial Healthcare Center on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Evelyn Krogstad was born September 16, 1928 at Kennedy, Minnesota to Ole

and Bertha (Ristad) Krogstad. She attended school in Kennedy, graduating

in 1946. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead before returning to

help at home and work in Kennedy.

Harris and Evie were married May 29, 1948, and settled on the family

farm west of Kennedy where they raised their family and resided for 58

years. As a farm wife, Evie made wonderful meals and was known for

baking delicious buns, rolls, and bread. She hauled meals out to the

field for farm workers, as well as running combine or driving beet truck

when needed. She loved to entertain and hosted many celebrations. The

family attended Red River Lutheran Church through the years where Evelyn

taught Sunday School and was active in WELCA serving as president and

other roles. She was also involved with the American Cancer Society in

Kittson County for many years. Harris and Evie enjoyed traveling,

camping and fishing, as well as their winter home in Apache Junction,

AZ.

In 2006, Harris and Evelyn moved off the farm to a home they built in

Hallock, where they hosted many holidays and special occasions. It was

not unusual to have 60 people at their home for a holiday. Evelyn became

a resident of Kittson memorial Nursing Home in September 2016.

Evelyn is survived by Harris, her husband of 71 years, her children:

Robert (Ilene) Mortenson of Colorado Springs, CO; Nancy (Paul) Johnson

of Staples, MN; Bruce (Mary) Mortenson of Kennedy, MN; Barbara (Kirk)

Costin of Hallock, MN; and Julie (Bryan) Younggren of Hallock MN. Also

survived by 16 grandchildren who she adored: Heather Mortenson, Tony

(Simone) Mortenson, Ryan (Kia) Johnson, Nicole (Paul) Johnson, Drew

Mortenson (Kelly Sjoblom), Kelly (john) Wilson, Carey (Taryn) Mortenson,

Justin (Korianne) Mortenson, Kirsten (Brandon) Shimpa, Kate (Justin)

Thompson, Natalie (Jeremiah) Halley, Cara (Kevin) Peterson, Blake

(Tiffany) Younggren, Britta (Luke) Nordin, Aaron (Skyler) Younggren, and

Jesse Younggren (Sierra Karboviak). Evelyn is survived by 30

great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law Jackie Mortenson and Marcia

Severson, one brother-in-law David Mortenson, as well as many nephews

and nieces.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers: Odin, Elmer,

Alfred, Bert and Ronald, and two sisters: Helen Johnson and Edna

Lundberg, as well as a sister in infancy. She was also preceded in death

by sisters-in-law Betty Wicklund and Marian Pearson and brothers-in-law

Daniel Mortenson, Vernon Wicklund, Donald Pearson and Dean Severson.

The family would like to thank the staff and physicians at Kittson

Memorial Healthcare for their loving care and attention.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00

a.m. in Red River Lutheran Church, rural Kennedy. Interment will be in

Red River Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday

evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00. Austin Funeral

Chapel, Hallock. Rev. Caitlin Jensen and Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding’

Darrell Lindgren, organist and Galen Nordin, soloist. Casket bearers

will be Evelyn’s grandchildren.