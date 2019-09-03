Evelyn G. Noel (Boen)

Evelyn G. Noel died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Morningside Assisted Living in Branson, MO at the age of 86.

Evelyn was born on December 22, 1932 to Edward and Grace (Sanderson) Boen. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian Faith and attended Strandquist School.

On August 2, 1992 Evelyn was united in marriage to Harry Noel, Jr at Lake Okoboji, IA.

Following their marriage they lived in Iowa and wintered in Arizona. In 2003 they moved to Branson MO. In January, 2006, Harry died. In 2014 Evelyn sold her house and moved to Morningside Assisted Living. At Morningside she was close to her church, Branson Methodist; Cox Medical Center, where she volunteered for many years, and her step-daughter Robin Noel. She enjoyed many activities and was a help to many of the residents.

Evelyn’s life involved her children, her extended family and many friends that she met along the way. She was a hard worker and never let the challenges she faced stand in her way. Her laugh was contagious, her smile lite up a room and if you needed something done, she was the go-to person.

She is survived by five children: Kathy Louis Bellomo of CA, Robin Noel of Hollister MO,

Sue Grimnan (Al) of Phoenix AZ, Jill Ouren (Bob) of Montana and Sam Noel of Okoboji, IA. One sister, Lila Belanger of St. Paul, MN, two brothers, Chester (Angie) Boen of Olivia, MN and Gerald (Patsy) Boen of Karlstad, MN, nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry Noel, Jr., and sons Steven Louis, David Louis and Scott Louis and her brothers Melford and Philip Boen and sister, Joyce (Boen) King.

A celebration of Evelyn’s life was held on Sunday, August 25th at Moringside Assisted Living in Branson MO.