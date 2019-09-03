oger L. Golby, age 69

Roger L. Golby, age 69, of Annandale, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at home.

Memorial Services were held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Maple Lake with Pastor Culynn Curtis officiating. Burial followed at Maple Lake Community Cemetery.

Roger LeRoy Golby was born September 26, 1949 in Karlstad, MN to Clyde L. and Ruth I. (Kleven) Golby. Roger grew up in Karlstad where he graduated from high school with the class of 1967. After graduation Roger served 6 years in the US Navy during Vietnam where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Stars and the Good Conduct Medal Award. On April 26, 1974 he was united in marriage to Linda M. Bates in Thief River Falls, MN. Roger was a master electrician having worked for the city of Thief River Falls, Buffalo school district, and 12 years out of IBEW Local 292 Minneapolis before taking a medical retirement in 2004. He lived in Maple Lake for 10 years before moving to Annandale in 2000. Roger was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Maple Lake. He loved his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s activities, hunting and the outdoors. Roger was involved in the Maple Lake Community Theatre and St. Cloud Great Theatre. His greatest joy was playing Santa Claus for all children.

Roger is survived by his wife, Linda of Annandale; son, Kyle (Katie) of Maple Lake; daughters, Amy (Dave) Zander of Maple Lake and Katie Petersen (fiancé, Dave Anderson) of Lester Prairie; siblings, Ronald (Diane) Kleven of Grafton, ND, Charlotte (Paul) Brodin of Grand Forks, ND, Ann Voth and Helen Beito of Karlstad, MN; grandchildren, Corbin and Kelsey Golby, Noah, Alison and Nathan Zander, Luke and Max Petersen and Oliver and Grace Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Wayne Voth and nephew, Alan Brodin.

Urnbearers were Roger’s nine grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale.

Collins Funeral Home