Ray W. Johnson, 96

A Funeral Services for Ray W. Johnson of Roseau, MN will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at First United Lutheran Church in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-7PM at Helgeson Funeral Home with a Masonic Service at 7 followed by the family service. Interment will be held at Hope Cemetery in Roseau, MN

Ray Wallace Johnson passed away peacefully on August 23rd, 2019 at OakCrest Senior Housing at the age of 96.

Ray was born at his home in Karlstad MN on April 19th, 1923 to Ernest and Lena (Aamodt) Johnson. He grew up and attended school at Old Greenbush. His Dad was a barber in Karlstad. He was 12 years old when his Dad passed away, and 17 years old when his Mom passed away. After his parents died he lived and worked at the Gus and Thea Waage farm for a short while. Later, he went to Seattle to be with his brothers Floyd, Maynard, and sister Adeline. He worked as a bell hop at the Hickey Hotel in Tacoma Washington. While in Tacoma he also worked at the rope shop, and as a Soda Jerk at the Fort Lewis Army Base. He then moved to Dearborn Michigan and worked at the Ford Motor Company.

It was when he lived in Dearborn Michigan that he sent a telegram to Adlyne with a proposal to marry her. The telegram said to “get ready, I’m coming to marry you! They were married in Thief River Falls on July 20th, 1946. After they married, they lived in Michigan for a short while. They moved to Bremerton Washington, where he worked at the Navy Shipyard until 1953. They then moved back to Roseau and he started working for Wilson Brothers as manager. He retired from his manager position in 1989. It was in Roseau where they raised their 5 children.

He was a member of the Roseau Masonic Lodge #268 for 69 years. He was the master of the Lodge at their 50th and 100th year celebration – the only known person in Minnesota Masonic history to do so. He received the Hiram Award – the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a Mason. He was a member of the Shrine KEM Temple for over 50 years, and was a charter member of the Shrine Snownobles. He also received the Sam Sar Award which is the highest honor that be given to a Shriner.

Over his many years in Roseau, he served on Roseau Civic Commerce, school board, church council, chairman of Roseau County Red Cross.

He loved spending time with Adlyne – his precious sweetheart, and forever loving doll, camping, spending time at their cabin at Minnesota Hill, snowmobiling, 3-wheeling, tinkering in his garage, and mowing lawn.

Adlyne passed away January of 2005. He continued to live in his own home and worked at Wilson Brothers. He worked at Wilson Brothers a total of 66 years, until January of 2019.

He is survived by his children Alana(Darrel) Olson of West Salem, Wisconsin, Paula (Rick) Peterson of Roseau, Gwen (Kurt) Kuha of Silverdale, Washington, Steve (Donna) Johnson of Wannaska, Jill (Rod) Wulff of Wannaska. Grandchildren Mark, Derek, Joseph, Kolin, Eric, Erin, Amber, Majel, Daniel, Angelica, Tyler, Luke, Jessica, Jacob, and Shawn. 18 Great- Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Adlyne , and siblings Floyd, Maynard, and Adeline. Blessed be his memory.