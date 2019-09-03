Verdie Pederson, 89

Verdie Pederson, age 89, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Verdie Pederson was born December 21, 1929 to Peder and Ida (Ellingson) Pederson at Gary, MN. He was baptized and confirmed in the Norman Lutheran Church of Gary, MN. He attended a one-room school house and then went to the AC in Crookston, MN, graduating in 1948. In 1950 he enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1950 to 1954 and spent 3 years in Germany. He married Lorraine (Laurie) Floan on May 15, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. He worked for Remington Rand while living in Minneapolis until 1958. They then moved to the farm at Fertile, MN because of a family illness. In 1959 they moved to East Grand Forks, MN. In 1960 he began his career as an insurance agent for Prudential before taking an early retirement in 1986 at the age of 57. In 1962 he built their home and also 2 four plexes in 1976 and 1977. Woodworking had been a passion during his retirement years. He loved Motor Cycling and they traveled all over the United States and much of the Canadian Provinces. He was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks for many years. They currently were members of Christ the King Free Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Family members who survive Verdie include his wife of 64 years, Laurie Pederson of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Beth (Pederson) Nelson of East Grand Forks, MN and Brian Pederson of Moorhead, MN; grandchildren, Kimberley (Travis McDonald) Nelson, Kyle (Marina) Nelson, Nolan Pederson and Bailley Pederson along with one great-grandchild Emma McDonald; brother, Donald (LaVonne) Pederson of Bloomington, MN, brother-in-law, Robert Thompson and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Peder and Ida Pederson; siblings, Pearl Thompson, Arleen (Curtis) Rude and in-laws, Donald (Betty) Floan and Vernon Floan and son-in-law, Bradley Nelson

Memorial Service: 10:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Christ The King Free Lutheran Church, 1913 3rd Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service in Christ The King Free Lutheran Church.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN will be held privately

