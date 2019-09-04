Dian Irwin, 78

Dian Irwin of North Branch died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home at the age of 78.

Dian Ellen McKay was born June 19, 1941 to James and Alice (Nelson) McKay in Williams, Minnesota.

Dian loved her children and her grandchildren. She loved to be called auntie cool, too. She also loved to watch the Minnesota Vikings, playing Bingo and cooking.

Dian is survived by her daughter Alice (Charles) Nystrom of North Branch; son Bradley McKay of Finlayson; grandchildren Morerella McKay, Brandon McKay, Andy Nystrom, Nolan Nystrom, Emma McKay, Andon McKay; great-grandchildren Sabrina Grimm, Zaric Grimm and Mia McKay; siblings Donnie (Mary) McKay and Kathleen Laffin all of Baudette.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Alice McKay; husband Paul Irwin; son Pat McKay; sister Joyce Borgen; brother Gary McKay.

