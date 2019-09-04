Johnnie “John” E. Shogren, 81-year-old resident of the Brainerd Baxter Area passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia on Monday, September 2. 2019 at Essentia St. Joseph’s Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Oak Street Chapel. Visitation will be Friday evening from 4-7 PM at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Mission Cemetery.

John was born on September 13, 1937 in Brainerd, MN to John and Gertie Shogren of Merrifield, MN. John had thoroughly enjoyed life with a kind word and smile for everyone he met. He had retired early from Potlatch paper mill after 33 years of service. During that time, he also had his construction business, Shogren Construction. His passion was music and playing the guitar. This had been a huge part of his life. He started out playing with family then continued playing in a band with friends. After retirement, John and his wife, Virginia enjoyed playing for their own personal enjoyment at their homes in Minnesota and Texas with family and friends. They also shared their talents at many dances for other people to enjoy. John also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, vacations and their winter get-a-aways.

John is preceded into death by his parents; his first wife of 39 years, Donna; son, Steven; brother, Carl; brother-in-law, James “Jim” (Geraldine “Gerry”) Stevens; sisters-in-law, Barb Hahnert, Deloris (Abas “Charlie”) Korchari.

He is survived by his second wife, Virginia Jourdan; daughter, Kari (Kurt) Thein; grandchildren, Alec Thein, Kristen Thein; brothers, Donald “Don” (Cindy) Shogren, Oscar (Laura) Shogren, David Shogren; sister, Dianne (Eldred) Warren; sister-in-law, Arlene Shogren; brother-in-law, Jerry (Agnes) Stevens; many nieces & nephews; Virginia’s family: mother, Agnes Siggerud; sister, Carole Bixby; daughter, Genell (Tom) Jacob; grandchildren, Jenny Knapp, Jeremy (Sarah) Jacob; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Violet, Harrison; and several nieces.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. The family will be making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are with the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd.