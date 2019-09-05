“small town ROBOT” to be aired on Prairie Public’s stations across North Dakota and N.W. Minnesota

Operations and Scheduling Coordinator of Prairie Public Broadcasting, Chris Meissner, has announced the settling on an airdate for “small town ROBOT” is set for Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. The documentary about the Greenbush-Middle River Robotics Team will air on all of Prairie Public’s stations across North Dakota, as well as in the northwestern Minnesota region where Greenbush, Minn., is located. The viewing area also extends to the fringes of Montana and South Dakota just across the North Dakota border, and in the Winnipeg area in Manitoba. The film will air again at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5.