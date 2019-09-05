Virgil Marvin & Fern Edith Froemke

Virgil Marvin Froemke died peacefully on July 29, 2017 in Renton, WA. He was born November 21, 1916 in Kennedy, MN to Fred & Mary (Kulberg) Froemke. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn Helly, Ruby Maijla, Ruth Ranthanen & Ferdi Fromke. Froemke died peacefully, asleep at the home of Arney and Virgene Gustafson, on Friday July 12, 2019. She was 98 years old. Born on January 19, 1921 in Kennedy, Kittson County, Minnesota, she was the last surviving child of Edward and Minnie Carlson. Fern was an active member of the Kent Lutheran Church ladies quilting group. She was a passionate baker who also enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, reading, solving puzzles, and playing Pinochle. For 77 years Fern was married to the love of her life, Virgil Froemke, until he passed away at the age of 100 on July 29, 2017. Together they travelled the country and ventured to California, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Alaska, Florida, and Minnesota where they delighted in seeing friends and family. Those who are left to continue loving Fern are her loving children Virgene (Arney) Gustafson of Auburn, JoAnn Fritschle of Auburn, Marie Purbaugh of Auburn, Joyce Jay of Federal Way, Glenda (Clyde) Warehime of Long Beach, CA, and Kerry (Debbie) Froemke of Renton; 13 beautiful grandchildren; 22 wonderful great grandchildren; and 19 amazing great-great grandchildren. She and Virgil are now together again. Fern will be laid to rest next to her husband at 10am on July 18, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Renton, Washington. A memorial service for Fern will directly follow interment at 12pm Kent Lutheran Church in Kent, Washington