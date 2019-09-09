John “Jack” Carney, 90, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

John Patrick Carney was born April 30, 1929 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Wallace and Lillian (Browell) Carney. He was raised in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from East Grand Forks High School. Jack enlisted in the United States Air Force on January 31, 1951at Fargo, ND and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from military service on November 16, 1953 at Parks Air Force Base, California. He returned to Grand Forks and graduated from the University of North Dakota with degrees in History and Education. He went on to teach History at Grand Forks Central High School. Later, he was employed with the Grand Forks Housing Authority. John married Bernadine “Bernie” Gambucci on July 9, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing, MN. He was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks and served as Past Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1874.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernadine; his son, Kevin Carney and a daughter, Lisa Carney both of Grand Forks, ND; a brother, Peter (Karen) Carney, Eagan, MN; a sister-in-law, Amy (Mrs. James) Carney, Indianapolis, IN; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Carney.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Holy Family Catholic Church, 1018 18th Avenue South Grand Forks, ND 58201 or the Grand Forks Public Library, 2110 Library Circle Grand Forks, ND 58201.

Private Memorial Mass: Holy Family Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Interment: At a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

Military Honors: Accorded, at the time of interment, by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1874 and the Grand Forks Air Force Base Honor Guard.

