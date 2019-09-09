Shirley Ann Vacura, 75

Shirley Ann Vacura, age of 75, passed away surrounded by family at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Shirley was born to Melvin and Mabel (Torgeson) Nelson, was born on May 19, 1944 in Grand Forks, ND. She attended school at Lewis and Clark and Central in Grand Forks. She married Gary Vacura in 1961 and had four children, Sherri, Gary, Jr., Kimberly and Cory.

Shirley was a wonderful cook and baker and absolutely loved to be around people. She loved to make fudge and cookies. She worked at the Dakotah Restaurant as a waitress and hostess where she finished her working career and then became a homemaker taking care of her children and grandchildren. Her proudest moments in life were becoming a parent and grandparent.

Her hobbies included shopping, bike riding, latch hooking, playing cards, making jewelry and ceramics, scrapbooking and crafting. She also really loved to color with her grandchildren. But most of all she enjoyed being with family.

She is survived by her husband Gary K. Vacura, East Grand Forks, MN; her children, Gary Vacura, Jr., Cory (Tina) Vacura , and Kimberly Vacura, all of Grand Forks, ND; twelve grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mabel; her siblings, Marjorie Moen, Kenny and Morris Nelson; and her daughter, Sherri Vacura.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.