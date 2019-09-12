New teachers join Greenbush-Middle River School staff

Brittany Hasson-Burkel of Greenbush, Minn., is a 2000 Greenbush-Middle River High school graduate.

She attended Northland Community and Technical College/UND receiving an LPN/RN degree in 2013. In May of this year she graduated from Bemidji State University with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education and Middle School Science.

Brittany’s current position at GMR is teaching kindergarten.

She and her husband, Brian, are the parents of five daughters: Bella, Berlyn, and triplets Lanny, Bexley, and Hennessy. The family resides in rural Greenbush.

Clarkfield, Minn., is the hometown of Andrew McCormick, GMR’s new kindergarten through grade 12 music teacher and leader of Composer’s Club.

A 2012 graduate of Yellow Medicine East High school at Granite Falls, Minn., he started attending Bemidji State University in 2017 and anticipates to graduate in 2020.

McCormick received a B.A. in music in 2017, anticipating to receive a B.S. in Instrumental, Vocal, and Classroom Music Education in 2020.

Andrew is single and resides in Greenbush, Minn.

Tony Sang hails from neighboring Karlstad, Minn. A 2010 graduate of Tri-County High school, he is a 2014 graduate of Concordia College and a 2019 graduate of Stanford University. He has a B.A. in Physics and a M.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Sang’s current teaching position at GMR is long-term substitute in Math.

Tony is single and resides in Karlstad, Minn.

Welcome Tony Sang, Andrew McCormick, and Brittany Hasson-Burkel, to the GMR School teaching staff!

