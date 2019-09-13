ESTATE OF Barbara Bergeron
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 39-PR-19-167
In Re: ESTATE OF
Barbara Ann Bergeron, also
known as Barbara A. Bergeron a/k/a
Barbara Bergeron
DECEDENT
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF
WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 9, 2019. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Steve Czeh, whose address is P.O. Box 10, Roseau, Minnesota 56751, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated August 29, 2019
Courtney Hauert, Deputy Court Administrator
Pamala Shaw, Court Administrator
Nora L. Crumpton (MN# 0392570)
Anderson Law Offices, P.A.
PO Box 430
Warroad, Minnesota 56763
Telephone: (218) 386-1040
Facsimile: (218) 386-3129
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Publish September 11, 18, 2019