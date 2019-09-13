STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 39-PR-19-166

In Re: ESTATE OF

Barry J. Westerlund

DECEDENT

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF

WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 9, 2018. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Janelle Westerlund, whose address is P.O. Box 582, Baudette, Minnesota 56623, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated August 29, 2019

Courtney Hauert, Deputy Court Administrator

Nora L. Crumpton (MN# 0392570)

Anderson Law Offices, P.A.

PO Box 430

Warroad, Minnesota 56763

Telephone: (218) 386-1040

Facsimile: (218) 386-3129

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Publish September 11, 18, 2019