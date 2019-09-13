Jane Mary Brown, 88, of Rochester, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Cottagewood in Rochester.

Jane was born on June 27, 1931 in Bismarck, ND to William and Johanna (Hoeverman) Kiesel. She grew up in New Salem, ND and moved to Williams, MN where she graduated high school. Jane later moved to Baudette, MN where she worked at the diner until her marriage to Myrwyn Brown on February 23, 1952. The couple was married for 67 years. They lived in various towns before moving to Rochester, MN in 1957.

Jane did daycare in Rochester and collected bears and dolls.

Jane is survived by her five children. Sons, Steven (Edie) Brown of Rochester, MN, Greg (Shirley) Brown of Rochester, MN, Brian Brown of Rochester, MN, Brent (Kate) Brown of Mankato, MN; and daughter, Deb (Dan) Dye of Eldora, IA. As well as fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Jane will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester MN 55901). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Preston Veterans Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Brown family. To leave a memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.