In loving memory of Terry J. Swanson 65 of Baudette, Minnesota who passed away at his home on Friday August 23rd 2019.

Terry was born on November 25th, 1953 in Yokahama, Japan on an American Navel Base to Arvid Swanson and Yoshiko Taroshima. He lived in Illinois for most of his life until retiring to Baudette where he could be close to his Daughter and grandchildren.

Terry enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved his cats, music and a good practical joke.

He is preceded in death by his loving Mother Yoshiko, Father Arvid and brothers Gene and David.

He is survived by his beloved Daughter Heather. Son in law Ryan and grandchildren Annabelle, Joshua and Ashton. Sister Judy and most cherished Brother Doug and his wife Melissa. His lifelong friend Steve and newfound friend Ken along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances.

Terry did not wish for services but simply to pass on a simple message from one his favorite bands the Eagles to “Take it Easy”.