Audrey D. Burfening, 90

Audrey D. Burfening, age 90 of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, ND.

Audrey DeNyce Larson was born on April 20, 1929 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Edwin “Whitey” and Loretta “Babe” (Vover) Larson. Audrey grew up and attended school in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School in 1947. Following her high school graduation she attended the University of Minnesota. She married George Bushee on April 20, 1950, and had two sons, Chuck and Don. Audrey married Russ Burfening on June 16, 1970. Together they enjoyed more than 40 summers on Pelican Lake.

She was a member of Mendenhall Presbyterian Church. Those that knew Audrey know how much she loved sports! She was never far from the 50 yard line, or center court, when UND was playing, whether at home or on the road. Audrey and Russ enjoyed thirty years of basketball bus trips. Many referees may remember her devotion to the home team! Sioux Boosters recognized Audrey and Russ with a “Sioux Fan Salute” in 2009 for their “enthusiastic love of Sioux sports!” In addition to her beloved Sioux teams, she was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. She loved playing cards, Bingo and Yahtzee. Audrey was a voracious reader and a whiz at working crossword puzzles.

Audrey is survived by a stepson, Mike (Colleen) Burfening of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Marc Bushee (Lisa Vareberg) of West Fargo, ND, Scott (Kristy) Bushee of Eagle River, AK, and Stephanie Bushee (Michael Roerick) of Red Lake Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Rita (Tom) Brouillard; 8 great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Loretta Larson; husband, Russ Burfening; sons, Don Bushee and Chuck Bushee; brothers, Charlie and Don Larson; sisters-in-law, Dolores Larson, Pat Larson and Mary (John) Poole; step-grandson, Robbie Burfening and step-daughter, Susie Bakke.

Blessed be the memory of Audrey Burfening.

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, 528 10th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior to Funeral Service on Wednesday in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Memorials: The Family requests donations to Mendenhall Presbyterian Church

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN