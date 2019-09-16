Louis “Junie” Effhauser, 89, East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Valley Eldercare surrounded by his family.

Louis Leroy Effhauser Jr. was born on October 23, 1929 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Louis Sr. & Rose (Trocha) Effhauser. Junie attended St. James Catholic Academy High School in Grand Forks. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a paratrooper in the 187th Airborne serving in the Korean War from 1951-1953. Louis met Helen Slominski and were united in marriage January 4, 1955 in Warsaw, ND. After marriage, they built their home on the Point in East Grand Forks in 1956 and are still living there. Junie worked as a Plumber/Pipefitter his entire career of 44 yrs. with his brothers Ron & Joe. He was an avid hunter & fisherman that loved to spend times doing this with family and friends. Junie loved traveling with his wife Helen to Arizona & Florida every winter. They celebrated there sixty-forth wedding anniversary this year.

Junie is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Cheryl Effhauser and Mike (Denise) Effhauser; grandchildren, Jill (Josh) Muro, Amy (Shawn) Bartlette, Matthew (Sarah) Effhauser; great grandchildren, Bella, Greta, Hank, Gemma and Gus (Effhauser), Eli, Eva, Eden, Elliott (Muro) Peyton, Macey and Hattie (Bartlette); a brother, Ron (Sandi) Effhauser; sisters, Teresa (Richard) Allard, Jeannie (Ken) Sather; brothers-in-law, Wayne Gschwend and Bob Sampson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Rose Effhauser; brothers, Kenny and Joe; sisters, Joannie Gustafson, Lorraine Love, Rosie Gschwend and Virg Sampson.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, NM.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. vigil service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will continue for an hour prior to the liturgy at the church on Wednesday.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

