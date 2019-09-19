Northland Steam Threshing Bee draws large crowd

As the Northland Steam Threshing Bee drew to a close on Sunday, September 8, 2019, it could best be described as a “job well done”.

With a total of approximately 1200 people visiting the grounds over the two-day cloudy and cool event there was something for everyone, from the old to the young, to enjoy.

Ford-Ferguson was the featured line of equipment this year.

A huge thank you to all of the members and workers of the Northland Steam Threshing Bee for their dedication in reliving another year of remembering “the days back when”.