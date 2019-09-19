Northland Steam Threshing Bee draws large crowd

These ladies were kept busy frying bread. Pictured from left to right are: Florence Dvergsten, Maxine Olson, and Lynn (Helen) Hlucny.
Leroy Hamann lead the Church Service on Sunday morning, September 8.
This John Deere manure spreader was the first spreader sold by Herb Reese, Sr. It was purchased by Edward Hlucny in the late 1930’s and donated to the Northland Threshing Bee by Ed’s son, Floyd. It was restored by Melroy Wiskow.
There’s no better time for a nap than being out in the fresh air and sitting on Daddy’s lap!
Pictured at this year’s Threshing Bee (left to right) are: Barney (Arnold) Wiskow, 91 years of age; Elvina Wiskow Shimpa, 89 years old; and Melroy Wiskow, 88 years.
Pictured are Jelita Dallager of Greenbush, Minn., and her son, Ron Dallager of Two Harbors, Minn. A Life member of the organization, eighty-nine year-old Jelita has every year, since approximately 1983, been among those who have spent countless days every fall making ready the grounds and buildings in preparation for another threshing bee. Ron has spent a number of years as well lending a helping hand. One of the buildings, “Ed’s Shed” (named after Jelita’s late husband), has been situated on the site since 2002. (photos by Angie (Wiskow) Truscinski)
As the Northland Steam Threshing Bee drew to a close on Sunday, September 8, 2019, it could best be described as a “job well done”.
With a total of approximately 1200 people visiting the grounds over the two-day cloudy and cool event there was something for everyone, from the old to the young, to enjoy.
Ford-Ferguson was the featured line of equipment this year.
A huge thank you to all of the members and workers of the Northland Steam Threshing Bee for their dedication in reliving another year of remembering “the days back when”.