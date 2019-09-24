Elaine Pederson Nordling – 94 years of age of Hallock, Minnesota passed

away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center on _September 21, 2019.

Elaine Elmay Pederson was born on May 6, 1925 in Halma, Minnesota to

Peder and Lena (Satterlund) Pederson, the second of eight children. She

attended Halma Elementary School, graduated from Karlstad High School in

1943, and continued her education at Interstate Business College in

Fargo, North Dakota. Over the years, Elaine’s business employment

included Dayton’s in Minneapolis, Western State Life in Fargo, Veblin

Agency, H. E. EVERSON and State Farm in Hallock. On August 29, 1948 she

married Duane Christopher Nordling at the Little Brown Church in the

Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Elaine and Duane settled in Hallock, building

their family home and raising Barb and Becky. Elaine was baptized and

confirmed at Halma Eidsvold Lutheran Church and later became a member at

Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock, where she was active in WELCA and the

Quilting Guild. Sewing and Baking were Elaine’s forte. Her sewing was

always impeccable, making most of Barb & Becky’s clothes, along with

“wardrobes” for every doll the girl’s owned. Yummy memories of Gigi’s

baking, especially the perfect White Rolled Sugar Cookies, Sticky Buns,

Flatbread and Krumkake. Elaine loved reading cookbooks and magazines –

collecting recipes to try. There were always treats and coffee on the

table when people stopped by for a visit. Gigi was always up for a card

game, scrabble, or dominoes – and taught all the kids that a WIN needed

to be earned. Elaine joined a sewing club with friends in Hallock in

the 1950s, where once a month they gathered to “do sewing” – not certain

how many evenings always included sewing – but we think we can still

smell the coffee and hear the laughter of friendship.

Family members include daughter, Barbara (James) Thompson, Hallock, MN

and Rebecca (Patrick) Logan, Bloomington, MN; four grandchildren Brent

Thomspon, Marla (Blake) Elhard, Erin (Brad) Gonyea and Ryan (Sarah)

Logan: 7 great-grandchildren: Ellen, Benjamin and Andrew Gonyea,

Nicholas and Isaac Elhard, Kaleb and Joanna Logan, sister Gerda Hams,

Sister-in-law Gladys Lang, Sister-in-law Kathy Pederson, as well as many

nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents: Peder and Lena, husband

Duane(October 29, 2008),3 sisters: Elna Rockwell, Lois Peterson, and

Lela Spilde, 3 brothers: Daryl, Gene and Lowell Pederson and a grandson

Kevin Patrick Logan.

Funeral Services and Visitation are scheduled for Saturday, September

28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Hallock. Interment will

be in Union Liberty Cemetery, Hallock. Visitation will be held at the

church for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Chapel,

Hallock. Pastor Frank Johnson, presiding; Don and Kris Thorlacius, duet;

casket bearers will be Erin Gonyea, Brad Gonyea, Brent Thompson, Ryan

Logan, Sarah Logan, Marla Elhard and Blake Elhard.