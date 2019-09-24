Maynard Clifford Docken, 95, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away at

Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Maynard was born on July 31, 1924 in Juneberry, Roseau County, MN, the

son of John and Tilda Docken. He attended grade school at Juneberry

Country School. Maynard was the youngest of four children. His mother

died of tuberculosis when he was 7 and he and his siblings were raised

by grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Maynard served in the United States Army as a private from January 27,

1949 to February 11, 1950 in Allied-Occupied Japan. On January 12, 1953

he married the love of his life, Louise Gooselaw. Together they taught

their nine children kindness, unconditional love, the importance of

faith, and a good work ethic. Maynard worked in the grain elevator

business for 28 years until he retired in 1994. He was a member of the

St. Patrick’s Church of Hallock and was a lifetime member of the V.F.W.

Post 3828 in Kennedy, MN.

Maynard enjoyed reading and spending time on his gun hobby, which

included restoring and rebuilding guns and reloading ammunition. His

knowledge of firearms was astounding and he would light up when taking

friends and family out for a quick shooting lesson, especially his

grandchildren. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were of great

importance to him.

Maynard was preceded in death by his father and mother John and Tilda

Docken; brother John and sisters Hazel and Mildred.

Maynard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Louise Docken; his

children Patrice (Dale) Wavra, Shelly (Denis) Dorion, Mary (Kelly)

LeTexier, Marlene (Kevin) Riley, Margaret Williams, Laura Docken,

Michael (Trisha) Docken, Teresa (Dean) Halvorson, Christopher Docken; 20

grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.

Maynard was a humble, honest and gentle man and was always interested in

what you had to say. His family is so grateful for the life he shared

with them – one filled with love, endless commitment to family and a

strong faith in God. We will miss him every day, but find comfort in

knowing he is eternally at peace in Heaven.

Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hallock. Interment will be in St.

Vincent Cemetery, St. Vincent, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at the

church for one hour prior to the service.