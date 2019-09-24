Maynard Clifford Docken, 95
Maynard Clifford Docken, 95, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away at
Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Maynard was born on July 31, 1924 in Juneberry, Roseau County, MN, the
son of John and Tilda Docken. He attended grade school at Juneberry
Country School. Maynard was the youngest of four children. His mother
died of tuberculosis when he was 7 and he and his siblings were raised
by grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Maynard served in the United States Army as a private from January 27,
1949 to February 11, 1950 in Allied-Occupied Japan. On January 12, 1953
he married the love of his life, Louise Gooselaw. Together they taught
their nine children kindness, unconditional love, the importance of
faith, and a good work ethic. Maynard worked in the grain elevator
business for 28 years until he retired in 1994. He was a member of the
St. Patrick’s Church of Hallock and was a lifetime member of the V.F.W.
Post 3828 in Kennedy, MN.
Maynard enjoyed reading and spending time on his gun hobby, which
included restoring and rebuilding guns and reloading ammunition. His
knowledge of firearms was astounding and he would light up when taking
friends and family out for a quick shooting lesson, especially his
grandchildren. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were of great
importance to him.
Maynard was preceded in death by his father and mother John and Tilda
Docken; brother John and sisters Hazel and Mildred.
Maynard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Louise Docken; his
children Patrice (Dale) Wavra, Shelly (Denis) Dorion, Mary (Kelly)
LeTexier, Marlene (Kevin) Riley, Margaret Williams, Laura Docken,
Michael (Trisha) Docken, Teresa (Dean) Halvorson, Christopher Docken; 20
grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.
Maynard was a humble, honest and gentle man and was always interested in
what you had to say. His family is so grateful for the life he shared
with them – one filled with love, endless commitment to family and a
strong faith in God. We will miss him every day, but find comfort in
knowing he is eternally at peace in Heaven.
Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hallock. Interment will be in St.
Vincent Cemetery, St. Vincent, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at the
church for one hour prior to the service.