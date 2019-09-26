Excessive rains call for emergency actions in Badger

Due to excessive rain received over the weekend in Badger, Minn., and surrounding area, the Roggenbuck, Jasiqi, and Castle homes, located east of the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Road 2 were in danger of being flooded early Monday morning, September 23. The water was coming from the south and east of Badger.

Badger Mayor Jim Rinde monitored the flood water Monday afternoon and Eric Dunrud of the city maintenance department, kept watch throughout the night.

“An emergency call went out this morning,” Rinde stated. “I met with a couple of individuals from Roseau, Roseau County Sheriff Steve Gust, and Badger Fire Department Chief Jeramy Swenson. The decision was made to put a ring dike around the three homes. Jeramy sent out an alert for firemen to come.”

Sheriff Steve Gust brought five men from Roseau with him to assist. Deputy Sheriff Garrett Berg and one of firemen went to Roseau for empty bags and plastic while Isane Trucking promptly delivered three loads of sand.

Mayor Rinde said he called Badger School Superintendent Ricke to see if there was a chance to get a few students to come and help.

“Within 20 minutes 30 high school students were coming,” he said. “Even Supt. Ricke came to help!

“The lift station was handling all it could so we got a portable pump from the City of Greenbush. Thanks to Shawn Jevne and Eric Dunrud of the city works departments.”

Rinde also thanked the community and all the others for all their help and support as well as Roseau County Commissioner Daryl Wicklund for his assistance.

The rains also put a bit of a kabosh on Saturday’s Badger Festival events. The parade was cancelled and the Gators vs. Warren-Alvardo-Oslo Ponies homecoming football game was suspended at half-time. The remaining half of the game took place Monday afternoon, September 23.

Reportedly at least 6 1 ⁄ 2 inches of rain fell in Badger. The National Weather Service had received a call that one mile north-northeast of Badger 5.6 inches of rain had come down.

The National Weather Service also revealed Greenbush had received 2.48 inches from 7:00 a.m., Sept. 20 to 7:00 a.m., September 21.

When Sheriff Gust said, “I just hope we don’t anymore (rain)!” one can be sure there were many more who were thinking the same.

