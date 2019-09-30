Carol J. Harlin, 78, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home in Grand Forks, ND.

Carol June Nyhus was born July 6, 1941, in Fosston, MN, the daughter of Gilman and Leada (Larson) Nyhus. She was raised in Fosston, MN.

She married Richard ‘Dick’ Harlin and they started a family in East Grand Forks. They were married for 42 years until his passing. As well as being a mother, she worked for Valley Dairy and finished her working years at Altru.

Carol enjoyed playing Bingo, card games and visiting a casino occasionally. She was very proud of her children and enjoyed watching her grandsons grow. Carol had many friends in the community and seemed to know someone where ever she went. We will remember her for her humor and kindness.

Carol is survived by son, Mark (Amy) Harlin; daughter, Renae (Joe) Huelsman; grandsons, Kodi and Austin Harlin; great-grandson, Ash Harlin; sisters, Darlene Algaard, Vicki (Keith) Bresin and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents and a brother-in-law, David Algaard.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the memorial service.

Private Inurnment: Walle Cemetery, rural Thompson, ND.

