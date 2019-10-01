Charles “Ron” Brazier, 73

Charles “Ron” Brazier, age 73, of Prior Lake, Minn., sadly left his family side early Friday, morning, September 27, 2019, at Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville, Minn.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 1 pm, with a visitation from 11:30 am – 12:45 pm, all at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake. Pastor Laila Barr will preside. The pall bearers will be Ron’s nephews. Following the service, Ron will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake.

On March 27, 1946, in Barnett Township, near Greenbush, Minn., Charles Ronald was born to parents, Frank and Genevieve (Emery) Brazier. The second of four children, he grew up on a farm with sister, Colleen, and brothers, Jerome and Jack. Ron had cousins that lived nearby and they farmed together year round, and helped in each others’ lives. He attended Greenbush High School, where Ron was a three-sport participant of football, baseball and basketball. He was a star basketball player, holding the school scoring record with it just being broken in the past few years. Ron graduated in 1964.

In efforts to support his family, Ron had some interesting side jobs. He worked at the railroad, dug graves, shoveled potatoes and helped area farmers year round. Ron moved to the Twin Cities area to begin a new career path, but the United States government soon drafted him into the Army. Ron fought in the trenches of the Vietnam War and also as a MP (Military Police). After returning from the service, he enjoyed bartending and socializing with the customers. Some became lifelong friends. Ron then worked as a cement finisher for a road and bridge contractor. Ron worked as a an estimator for his close friend’s construction company, until he became an owner of Global Specialty Contractors. For the next 30 years, Ron and his partners ran offices in Eagan and in Hawaii. Ron never chose to retire.

Life was enriched for Ron, meeting Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Bittner, on a blind date. They were married on April 12, 1975, in Edina, Minn. They welcomed two sons, Zach and Luke. Ron was a proud father and loved being active in their lives. He passed down the love of sports and building to Zach and Luke. Ron relished coaching their teams, and working together on projects. Ron’s involvement in his kids’ and grandchildrens’ lives never slowed.

Since the late 1970’s, the Brazier family has enjoyed lake life living on Prior Lake. Ron loved being outdoors, working in the yard, cutting lawn and especially fishing off the dock with family. Wanting more of the lake, he and Beth purchased a cabin on Twin Island on Prior Lake, where more adventures were enjoyed. As the weather turned colder, Ron and Beth spent winters in Arizona. They loved playing golf and socializing with friends. When time allowed, Ron and Beth enjoyed traveling around the United States. Life was once again enriched becoming a grandpa to Teagan, Charlie, Jimmy and Kadence.

Ron had tremendous character. He truly was a loving husband, dad and grandpa. He had a generous heart and was always there to help. Ron was caring and made every person feel special. He had a great sense of humor and always sported a big smile! Family, friends and employees were what was important to him. Ron’s strong faith caused him to be extremely generous, humble, and of high character.

Ron will be sadly missed and loved by wife, Beth; children, Zach (Meghan) Brazier, Luke Brazier; grandchildren, Teagan Brazier, Charlie Brazier, Jimmy Brazier, Kadence Brazier; sister, Colleen (Dwayne) Lorenson; brother, Jerome (Barb) Brazier; other relatives and friends

There to welcome Ron home in heaven are his parents, Frank and Genevieve and brother, Jack Brazier

