James (Jim, Buddy) Gunderson, 87

James (Jim, Buddy) Gunderson was born in Winnepeg Canada and raised by his parents Marguerite and Desmond Gunderson along with 3 siblings in Baudette, MN. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home in Keizer, OR at the age of 87. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and worked much of his life in the cemetery business as a sales manager. In his younger years, along with his commercial fishing family, he lived in both Minnesota and Seldovia, AK seasonally traveling back and forth, spending his high school years in Whidbey Island, WA and his later years in Long Beach, WA. He is survived by his Son, Ken Gunderson and wife Becky, daughter Bobbie Paredes and husband Jim and Grandson, Cody Mecham, many nieces, nephews and cousins.