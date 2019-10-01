Lake of the Woods County (MN) Request for Quotes

Lake of the Woods County

County TV Buildings – Request for Quotes

Lake of the Woods County is accepting quotes for replacing the roofs and fascia and also painting of two TV tower buildings, one located North of Williams and one South of Baudette.

You may obtain a complete packet from the County Auditor/Treasurer’s office (218-634-2836).

Quotes will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Lake of the Woods County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office, 206 8th Avenue SE, Suite 260, Baudette, MN 56623.