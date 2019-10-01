Warroad (MN) Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Warroad Planning Commission hereby gives notice that a Public Hearing will be held at 5:15 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019, at the Warroad City Council Chambers, for the purpose of considering a variance request for property described as: Parcel #56.015500 located in the City of Warroad.

The Variance Request is from H. Scott Marvin for property located at 202 Roberts Ave. N. to allow access for new construction of a duplex on said property.

Kevin Thompson, Chair